Will complete Gosikhurd irrigation project in 3 years: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government will complete the ambitious Gosikhurd irrigation project in the next three years and provide proper rehabilitation to project affected people (PAP).

The chief minister reviewed work on the Gosikhurd irrigation project and other development works in Bhandara and Chandrapur districts of eastern Vidarbha, a release issued by the district information office stated.

"I have started reviewing development works in Maharashtra starting from Vidarbha, including Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackrey Expressway," Thackeray said during a meeting with senior officials and local representatives.

Gosikhurd is an ambitious national irrigation project, which will be completed in the next three years and necessary funds will be provided for the same, he said.

The chief minister also assured proper rehabilitation and employment for project affected people (PAP).

"We are taking efforts to complete the work by defeating financial blockades that the state is facing. A delay in any project impacts the state treasury and this project will be completed on time with the cooperation of all stakeholders," he said.

Thackeray also urged officials to explore tourism possibilities and address environmental concerns in the region.

According to the release, the project will affect 85 villages and rehabilitation is underway in these areas.

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 18,495 crore, Gosikhurd irrigation project will have the capacity to irrigate 250,800 hectares of land, it was stated.