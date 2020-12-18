Will never be able to forget visuals of farmers protest, says Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday said he is deeply saddened to see the plight of farmers protesting against the three new agri laws and hoped for a resolution to their issues.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states have been holding demonstrations at Delhi's border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The actor, who was lauded earlier this year for his efforts in helping the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic, said he doesn't want to get into a debate as to who is right or wrong but only wants a timely solution to the problems of the farmers.

"It feels very sad. I do know there is a solution to every problem. I was born and brought up in Punjab, I have spent time with farmers and I believe Punjabi community can be convinced with love if we give them time. (Punjabi kaum badi aasani se manai jaa sakti hai pyaar se agar hum inne samay de toh)," Sood said during a virtual session of "We The Women", where he was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt.

"They are sitting at the highway, shivering, with little kids, some people have lost their lives, how long will we keep watching this?" he said.

"When our family members are upset we try to cajole them, we don't ignore them. I think we will have to go back to them, cajole them, listen to what they have to say and listen to each other. I believe everyone is trying to get a solution. A solution will definitely come out of this."

The 47-year-old actor further said that his heart goes out to the farmers who are on the roads and he gets saddened by the visuals from the agitation.

"Farmers, who usually at this time would be in their farms planting seeds, are now on the roads with their children... These visuals are something we will never be able to forget," he added.

Also part of the panel discussion was celebrated chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, who said that the protesting farmers need "guidance and solution".

"It hurts. My whole life is based on food. My voice comes from food. We know these people, we know their faces, when they talk we understand where they come from.

"The pain they must be enduring right now…I think they all are looking for guidance and better solutions or leadership," Khanna said.