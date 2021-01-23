Will raise issues that concern the industry: Rahul Gandhi tells MSMEs

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that he will raise their issues and help them whether “I am in Opposition or in government.”

Gandhi made the remarks during an interaction with representatives from MSME in Coimbatore. During his one-hour interaction with entrepreneurs, the Congress leader said he felt micro and small businesses are “central to the country and its success” while faulting the BJP of not taking care of the interests of entrepreneurs.

At the interaction, K E Raghunathan, President of Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA), listed the difficulties being faced by MSMEs and complained that their “voices are not being heard.” Contending that they are three M problems – material, manpower, and money, Raghunathan told Gandhi that “you are the only voice for us”.

“Micro industries are about 98 per cent and we cannot be compared with companies that post a turnover of Rs 100 crores. We are losing micro-companies. The dream of a start-up is shattered, we are not being able to raise our voice, we are not able to express ourselves, and we are not being heard. We are not able to convey our pains,” he told Gandhi.

In his reply, Rahul said he was absolutely convinced without strengthening small and medium industries, the country cannot progress. “I am committed to supporting you, working with you, and raising your issues. I know we are not in government now but please do feel free to come to me. I can raise your issues even if I am in opposition. I will help you whether I am in opposition or in government. But you are central to this country and its success,” he said.