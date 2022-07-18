With 16,935 new Covid-19 cases, India sees dip in daily infections

With 16,935 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India reported a dip in daily Covid-19 tally on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The overall Covid-19 tally rose to 4,37,67,534, while the active cases increased to 1,44,264.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities.

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...