With 16,935 new Covid-19 cases, India sees dip in daily infections

At 16,935 new Covid cases, India's daily infections dip

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 09:11 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

With 16,935 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India reported a dip in daily Covid-19 tally on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The overall Covid-19 tally rose to 4,37,67,534, while the active cases increased to 1,44,264.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,760 with 51 new fatalities.

An increase of 815 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...

