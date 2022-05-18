With 1,829 new cases, India's daily Covid tally spikes

With 1,829 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees spike

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 18 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 09:01 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases rose slightly on Wednesday as the nation reported 1,829 fresh infections, compared to yesterday's 1,569 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active caseload current stands at 15,647, while the overall tally is at 4,31,27,199. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 33 more deaths, taking the toll to 5,24,293. 

More to follow...

