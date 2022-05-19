With 2,364 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally sees rise

With 2,364 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally sees rise

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 09:14 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

India recorded a slight jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 2,364 new infections, raising the tally to 4,31,29,563, while the active cases declined to 15,419, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 5,24,303 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

More to follow...

