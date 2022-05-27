With 2,710 new cases, India's daily Covid tally jumps

With 2,710 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees upward tick

With 14 more fatalities, the nation's Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,24,539

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2022, 08:53 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 08:53 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

India's daily Covid-19 tally saw an upward tick on Friday as the nation reported 2,710 new infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,47,530, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

Active cases jumped to 15,814 in the last 24 hours. 

With 14 more fatalities, the nation's Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,24,539. 

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

