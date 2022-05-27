With 2,710 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally sees upward tick

India's daily Covid-19 tally saw an upward tick on Friday as the nation reported 2,710 new infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,47,530, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active cases jumped to 15,814 in the last 24 hours.

With 14 more fatalities, the nation's Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,24,539.

