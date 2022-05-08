With 3,451 cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections dip

India on Sunday logged 3,451 new Covid-19 cases, 9.3 per cent lower than a day ago, and 40 more fatalities. On Saturday, the country recorded 3,805 coronavirus infections.
Active cases now stand at 20,635.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
My teen had depression. This is our story
The spell of food
Celebration of intricacy
The Kabuliwala still bears gifts...
DH Toon | Enough! Stop pitting one against the other
Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public
Korean dramas are fashion goals!
SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed
Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs
Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby