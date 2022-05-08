With 3,451 cases, India's daily Covid infections dip

With 3,451 cases, India's daily Covid-19 infections dip

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2022, 08:59 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 08:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Sunday logged 3,451 new Covid-19 cases, 9.3 per cent lower than a day ago, and 40 more fatalities. On Saturday, the country recorded 3,805 coronavirus infections.

Active cases now stand at 20,635.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

