India's daily Covid-19 infections dip further on Sunday with 80,834 new cases, the lowest since March 31. As many as 3,303 deaths were reported as the recovery rate from the virus went above 95 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The Covid-19 death toll has crossed 3.7 lakh.

The active Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 10,26,159.

More to follow...