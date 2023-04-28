Woman loses Rs 6.5 lakh in customs fraud; Nigerian youth among two held

The Special Task Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a Nigerian youth and a woman hailing from Nagaland for allegedly duping a woman of more than Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

SOG's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore said the 29-year-old man, pretending to be a doctor in Britain, had promised to marry the victim and opening a big hospital in India.

Later, pretending to be from the Customs Department and the airport authority, he got Rs 6,49,900 deposited from the woman in various bank accounts. A case in this regard was registered at the Cybercrime police station here.

After investigation, the SOG team arrested O B Alex Samuel of Nigerian-origin and his friend Hinotoli (35) hailing from Nagaland. Both were living in New Delhi.

The SOG ADG said Rs 60,000 in Indian currency, ATM card, credit card, SIM card and PAN card have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused were also found in possession of and Nepali and Nigerian currencies, Rathore added.