Woman loses Rs 6.5 lakh in customs fraud; two held

Woman loses Rs 6.5 lakh in customs fraud; Nigerian youth among two held

SOG's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore said the 29-year-old man, pretending to be a doctor in Britain, had promised to marry the victim

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 28 2023, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 02:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Special Task Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a Nigerian youth and a woman hailing from Nagaland for allegedly duping a woman of more than Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

SOG's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore said the 29-year-old man, pretending to be a doctor in Britain, had promised to marry the victim and opening a big hospital in India.

Later, pretending to be from the Customs Department and the airport authority, he got Rs 6,49,900 deposited from the woman in various bank accounts. A case in this regard was registered at the Cybercrime police station here.

Also Read | Cyberabad cops bust interstate fake currency racket

After investigation, the SOG team arrested O B Alex Samuel of Nigerian-origin and his friend Hinotoli (35) hailing from Nagaland. Both were living in New Delhi.

The SOG ADG said Rs 60,000 in Indian currency, ATM card, credit card, SIM card and PAN card have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused were also found in possession of and Nepali and Nigerian currencies, Rathore added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Fraud
theft

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 