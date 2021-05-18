Wrestler murder case: Court to pronounce order on Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court will on Tuesday pronounce the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler.

Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar heard the contentions of both the prosecution and defense at length and reserved the order on the application. “It will be pronounced before 4 pm today,” the judge said.

Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on grounds that there is electronic evidence against him.

The prosecutor also asserted that the passport of Kumar, who is on the run, has been confiscated to alert the authorities as there is an apprehension that he may flee the country.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused, told the court that no custodial interrogation of his client is required as all the recoveries, including vehicle, weapon and stick, have been made by the police.

“These people, who I am up against, are criminal-minded people and I will suffer at their hands,” Luthra said, on the behalf of Kumar.

Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in the national capital.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Kumar is on the run since Rana's death and the police are making efforts to trace him by conducting raids in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

On Monday, the Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information on Kumar.