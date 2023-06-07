Wrestlers Protest: WFI polls by June 30th; chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case by June 15th, says Anurag Thakur

'WFI polls by Jun 30; chargesheet on Bhushan by Jun 15'

Thakur said the wrestlers had also demanded not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a chargesheet in the case into the allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will be filed by June 15.

Addressing a press conference after a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers, Thakur also assured that the elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held by June 30.

Noting that the government has accepted every demand of the wrestlers, he said WFI will also have an internal complaints committee, headed by a woman.

Thakur said the wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons as well as not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process.

"All these issues were agreed by consensus," the sports minister said.

Asked about the wrestlers’ demand for Singh’s arrest, Thakur said the investigation into the case will be completed and a chargesheet will be filed by June 15.

This was the second meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers in a span of five days. The wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night and apprised him of their demands.

