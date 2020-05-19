Yamaha Motors resumes operation at Tamil Nadu plant

Yamaha Motor India (YMI), one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, has resumed operations at its plant in Kanchipuram near here.

The company said it resumed operations on Monday(May 18) after putting in place several measures to ensure employee safety at the plant, which was shut in March prior to the nation-wide lockdown.

“Prior to resuming operations, the company had circulated a detailed guideline among the employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment first for all in advance. Also, several awareness sessions were organised to help everyone understand the importance of these guidelines and ensure commencement of operations in a smooth manner,” the company said in a statement.

YMI said it received the necessary permission from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on May 5 and has been preparing since then to resume operations at the factory by following an all-round approach.

In addition to this, the company is also carrying out frequent sanitization at workstations, has made alternate seating arrangements, virtual meetings are being promoted, and has enforced staggered timings at the canteen to ensure maximum safety, the statement said.

“Yamaha is following a step-by-step approach and have asked only critical functions to report initially who can provide their support in a safe and sustainable restart of the manufacturing operations in compliance to the SOPs issued by the Government authorities,” the statement further added.

Almost 50 percent of YMI dealerships have also re-opened as per the Government guidelines and they are prepared to welcome customers and provide them the required support and services, the statement said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation at its other factory locations – Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana).