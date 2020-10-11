For UP CM, police Hathras victim was no one: Rahul

Yogi, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul Gandhi on Hathras case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2020, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 10:16 ist
Gandhi said the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was "no one".

In a tweet, Gandhi said the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human.

"The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE," the former Congress chief tweeted.

He also tagged a media report which asked why police was denying rape when the woman repeatedly reported rape.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped and attacked by four upper-caste men. She later succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the case, particularly after the local police burnt the woman's body at night without the family's approval. However, officials said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

Also read: UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul

The state government has said that some people were trying to foment caste tensions in the aftermath of the incident. Quoting an FSL (forensic science laboratory) report, it has denied the rape charge. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh
UP Police
Hathras rape case
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

Next generation of Indian players light up the IPL

Next generation of Indian players light up the IPL

Rohingya refugees: Portraits of the persecuted

Rohingya refugees: Portraits of the persecuted

Trump called his supporters ‘disgusting.’ Do they care?

Trump called his supporters ‘disgusting.’ Do they care?

Manipur villagers give up land compensation for highway

Manipur villagers give up land compensation for highway

DH Toon | An international conspiracy against Yogi?

DH Toon | An international conspiracy against Yogi?

 