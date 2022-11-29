You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy slams IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for 'The Kashmir Files' criticism

On the back of IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Tuesday penned an open letter to IFFI and Lapid, criticising the Israeli filmmaker for speaking on the Kashmir issue.

In the letter directed at Lapid, Gilon wrote, "YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," adding that he, as the ambassador, "unequivocally" condemned the filmmaker's remarks on Agnihotri's movie.

"Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries," Gilon urged Lapid.

"The friendship between Israel and India is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted," Gilon further wrote and offered his apologies in India.

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

2. Our Indian friends brought @lioraz and @issacharoff from @FaudaOfficial in order to celebrate the love in #India towards #Fauda and #Israel. I suspect that this is maybe also one of the reasons they invited you as an Israeli and me as the ambassador of Israel. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

3. I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

4. As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

My suggestion. As you vocally did in the past, feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries. I’m not sure that you have enough factual basis to make such comparisons. I know I don’t. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted.

As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship. — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian filmmaker Anupam Kher, who was part of The Kashmir Files, also reacted sharply to Lapid's comments, telling ANI, "I dont want to say much, if Holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. This all seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.."

Kher further said that the comments by Lapid, who hails from the Jewish community, would also be painful for those who had suffered the Holocaust, adding, "May the God give him wisdom so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands and lakhs of people from the stage to fulfill his agenda."

The reactions come after Lapid, on the closing day of IFFI, had criticised Agnihotri's film as a piece of propaganda. "14 out of the 15 films had their cinematic qualities and defaults and evoked vivid discussion. We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film The Kashmir Files, that felt for us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festivalm," the Israeli screenwriter had said.

