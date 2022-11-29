'Kashmir Files' row: Israel envoy slams IFFI jury head

You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy slams IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for 'The Kashmir Files' criticism

'Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries,' Gilon urged Lapid

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2022, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 09:20 ist
Nadav Lapid (C, black shirt) sparked a controversy by calling Agnihotri's film 'vulgar'. Credit: PTI Photo

On the back of IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Tuesday penned an open letter to IFFI and Lapid, criticising the Israeli filmmaker for speaking on the Kashmir issue.

In the letter directed at Lapid, Gilon wrote, "YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED," adding that he, as the ambassador, "unequivocally" condemned the filmmaker's remarks on Agnihotri's movie.

"Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries," Gilon urged Lapid.

"The friendship between Israel and India is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted," Gilon further wrote and offered his apologies in India.

Meanwhile, Indian filmmaker Anupam Kher, who was part of The Kashmir Files, also reacted sharply to Lapid's comments, telling ANI, "I dont want to say much, if Holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. This all seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.."

Kher further said that the comments by Lapid, who hails from the Jewish community, would also be painful for those who had suffered the Holocaust, adding, "May the God give him wisdom so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands and lakhs of people from the stage to fulfill his agenda."

The reactions come after Lapid, on the closing day of IFFI, had criticised Agnihotri's film as a piece of propaganda. "14 out of the 15 films had their cinematic qualities and defaults and evoked vivid discussion. We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film The Kashmir Files, that felt for us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festivalm," the Israeli screenwriter had said.

More to follow... 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IFFI
Indian Cinema
Vivek Agnihotri
bollywood
Israel
India
India News

What's Brewing

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

 