Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V slams BJP over 'toolkit' remark

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the "toolkit" that the ruling party accused the Congress of using to dent the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Covid-19 mismanagement in the country.

Flashing papers from an alleged Congress document on its strategy for the campaign on Covid-19 mismanagement, party spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised the Opposition party’s direction to party workers to “use resources created on social media to question Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters”.

Hitting back, Srinivas pointed out that the Youth Congress has helped thousands of people "when the Government of India was sleeping."

"Dear all, Ask yourself, over the past few weeks thousands of you received help from #SOSIYC when GOI was sleeping. Our volunteers risked their lives to save your loved ones. Are you also part of fabricated BJP's toolkit? Hv we committed any crime by saving your lives? (sic)" he tweeted.

Srinivas was named among the politicians such as BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary, former MLA Mukesh Sharma, BJP leader Harish Khurana, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey in a case related to alleged hoarding and black marketing of Covid-19 medical supplies. Delhi police, in its initial inquiry, gave the clean chits.

Hitting out at the BJP for "shamelessly making toolkits to demean the work done by the Youth Congress", Srinivas dared the saffron party to stop them from saving lives of people by arresting or filing cases against them.