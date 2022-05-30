Youtuber arrested for 'wrongfully using' funds raised for temple renovation

A social media influencer associated with the right-wing was on Monday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police for “wrongfully using” the funds he raised for renovating a temple being administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department.

Karthik Gopinath, 32, who runs YouTube channel Ilaya Bharatham (Young India) was picked up from his residence by the Avadi Police based on a complaint filed by the administration of the Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukkoil in Siruvachur in Perambalur district.

Gopinath was booked under IPC 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 66 (D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act. He was remanded to judicial custody till June 13 after he was produced before a fast track court in Ambattur.

T Aravindhan, Executive Officer of the temple, 290 km from Chennai, said in a complaint to the Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police that Gopinath launched a fundraiser on a website in 2021 seeking funds for the renovation of the statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Temple sans permission from the HR&CE Department.

“He (Gopinath) wrongfully used this amount for his own purpose,” the EO said in his complaint.

According to details available on www.milaap.org, a fundraising website, Gopinath raised Rs 33.28 lakh after he launched a campaign for restoring the idols that were “vandalised by miscreants.” The target was to raise Rs 1 crore, the website says.

In the description, Gopinath said Siruvachur temple idols were vandalized by miscreants with the idea of discouraging the Hindu way of life and dampening the spirit of temple goers in the vicinity.

“One of the temples vandalized was newly refurbished with a cost of 10 lakh rupees (just 25 days back). Let us help replace the idols, rebuild the temples and rejuvenate the theist spirit of the local community. Let's join hands for our dharma,” he wrote.

BJP waded into the issue with its state unit chief K Annamalai condemning the arrest of Gopinath “on completely trumped-up charges.” “This also shows the level to which this Govt will go to silence an uncomfortable voice... @BJP4TamilNadu will stand behind this nationalist & our legal team will support him,” he tweeted.

He also asked the police and “DMK propaganda forces to leave all these innocents alone & come straight for me. I’m waiting as a common man!”

However, Annamalai had in the past denied any links with Gopinath. “Who is Karthick Gopinath? Is he President or Prime Minister?” he had asked last month when journalists questioned about the fundraiser and whether the funds were used for the purpose they were raised for.