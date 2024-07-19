A balloon for your thought

The art of writing holds beauty in every aspect. For some, it is the way the pen scratches the paper; for others, it is how the keyboard clacks and every metaphor that is being said. For me, it took a while to discover what it really was. An idea sparks in my mind, like balloons slipping from my hands. It comes so fast that I must chase it down and catch the idea before it disappears. Once caught, I examine every detail, every imperfection, and every hidden nuance—even the pores that lay beneath its skin.