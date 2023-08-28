A bedbug like none other

A couple of days after coming home from a holiday, my husband and I wondered why our nights were restless and we often woke up several times in the night feeling itchy all over. We put it down to the hot weather, and I decided to change the sheets. Imagine my horror when I saw reddish-brown bugs scurrying about under the sheet. I had never seen bedbugs before but guessed immediately what they were. Then we started our war against them. They were resistant to all kinds of insecticides, and even though we sunned the mattress and cot for days, they did not go. Finally, my husband dismantled the cot and discovered eggs in all the joints! They had to be torched with burning paper rolls before they finally said goodbye.