A democratic dilemma

Personalisation is now a defining trend in contemporary politics. Personalism was traditionally perceived as a problem in authoritarian regimes. However, democratic politics seem to be becoming more personalistic which has been a cause for concern. Personalism in politics reflects the dominance of a single leader over the political realm. In electoral politics, it reflects a trend wherein an appeal is made to voters by demonising individual leaders.

One needs to look at the causes, processes and consequences of personalisation in the realm of democratic states and societies. Three dimensions of personalisation come into focus viz., institutional, behavioural and media personalisation.