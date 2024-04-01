A dog's day, Wodehouse style

“I am one of the million dogs called Tomy, and I behaved like one. I loved everybody, showed a semblance of loyalty to the household, and stooped to any level for shelter and belonging. I don’t know how, as a street puppy, I landed in front of their gate. Appa kicked me off in his polished shoes on his way to the office. Big Anna ignored me, and the young Anna played with me, which was very hurtful. He made me run around the house and closed the back door for me to dash against it. It produced peals of laughter, and I was expected to take it as a game. Well, why not? After all, Amma allows the akka to put plates of food for me. Akka loved me. So I used to sneak into her bed when the lights were off. Appa, the latecomer, would notice that and shoo me off to my den. Only for a while. When the lights were off, I would go back to my comforting Akka.