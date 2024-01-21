A fire spreading towards us

India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy has to address issues of security on two fronts – the maritime and on the continental shelf. At a time when economic interdependence and supply chain mechanisms have become global, bringing together all forms of dispensations on one platform, a strong global institutional mechanism is not only desirable but rather inevitable. Conflicts are anathema to peace and progress. Conflicts no longer are restricted to the parties to it but have the tendency to engulf a larger area and a greater number of countries and to affect economies that are far away from the conflict zone. South Asia, which has its own set of problems, is no exception to this.