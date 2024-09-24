A journey to spiritual awakening

According to Sanatana Dharma, the universe is created by Brahma, sustained by Vishnu and its destruction is handled by Shiva; the three collectively called Tridev. There are legends that give us instances where, in good team spirit all three have sought and offered help from and to each other, whenever needed. And yet, some have created a divide between followers of Vishnu and those of Shiva, respectively called Vaishnavites and Shaivites. The tale of Narahari Sonar dispels the myth of such a dichotomy.
Narahari Sonar was a jeweller of Pandarpur. He was such a staunch devotee of Shiva that he refused to acknowledge the main deity of that town, Panduranga Vitthal, a form of Vishnu.
Narahari was once approached by a wealthy man who wanted to order an expensive diamond studded gold waistband. When he came to know that it was for Lord Vitthal’s idol to express gratitude for being blessed with a long desired child, he refused to take on the job as it was for an idol that was not of Shiva. The man was adamant on getting it made by the best craftsman so Narahari agreed reluctantly on the condition that the measurements be given to him as he would not step into any temple other than Lord Shiva’s. The exact measurements were duly given to him; but when the bejewelled waist band was ready, it was found to be loose. After Narahari altered it, the man was perplexed to see it was too small! Narahari was forced to personally look into the matter. His professional ethics won and he relented, but with a condition – that he be taken inside the temple blindfolded since he only beheld Shiva. He was led blindfolded, to the sanctum sanctorum.
Surprisingly, when he felt the idol to take measurements he could clearly feel the locks of Shiva, the snake around His neck and the trishul alongside. Elated, he quickly opened his blindfold only to see the idol of Vitthal smiling back at him. He quickly closed his eyes and touched the idol, only to have the very same experience again. Realisation of the oneness of Vishnu and Shiva struck Narahari like a bolt of lightning and he fell at the feet of the idol and broke into an impromptu song, Shiva ani Vishnu, ekachi pratima... (Shiva and Vishnu are the same image).
This jeweller not only remade the waistband to fit the idol, he also became a big devotee of Panduranga Vitthal and composed many devotional songs known as abhangs that are sung even today.