A journey to spiritual awakening

Narahari was once approached by a wealthy man who wanted to order an expensive diamond studded gold waistband. When he came to know that it was for Lord Vitthal’s idol to express gratitude for being blessed with a long desired child, he refused to take on the job as it was for an idol that was not of Shiva. The man was adamant on getting it made by the best craftsman so Narahari agreed reluctantly on the condition that the measurements be given to him as he would not step into any temple other than Lord Shiva’s. The exact measurements were duly given to him; but when the bejewelled waist band was ready, it was found to be loose. After Narahari altered it, the man was perplexed to see it was too small! Narahari was forced to personally look into the matter. His professional ethics won and he relented, but with a condition – that he be taken inside the temple blindfolded since he only beheld Shiva. He was led blindfolded, to the sanctum sanctorum.