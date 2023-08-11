A King and his librarian

More than a century ago, an enlightened monarch not only cared, but also walked the talk. Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda (1863-1939) was by all standards an unusual monarch. His ascent to the throne was an accident. Hailing from an obscure and impoverished branch of the royal family, he was enthroned as a twelve-year-old in 1875, when the previous ruler was packed off into exile after he had attempted to poison the British Resident to cover up his financial shenanigans. During the course of his rule, Sayajirao Gaekwad proceeded to undertake a series of decisions that considerably improved the life of his subjects and propelled the kingdom to being regarded as something of a ‘model state’. Economic reforms, social and religious reforms, educational enhancement—the king left none of these spheres untouched.