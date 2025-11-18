Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A landslide win and a cloud of distrust

A landslide win and a cloud of distrust

Despite the sweep in Bihar, the BJP and its allies will have to contend with allegations over a friendly umpire
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 19:26 IST
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 19:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BJPBiharElection CommissionOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us