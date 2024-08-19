A period of spiritual renewal

A period of four months starting from the Devshayani Ekadashi or the 11th day of the waxing moon fortnight of the fourth month of the Hindu calendar Ashaada till the Devpradodhani Ekadashi or the 11th day of the waxing moon in the fortnight of the eighth month, Kartika, is known as chaturmasya or chaturmaasa. It is believed that gods and goddesses in general and Lord Vishnu in particular, are resting in this period and in the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode; hence no auspicious events such as weddings and house warming ceremonies are held in these four months.