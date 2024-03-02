A quarter for coral

I shared my anxiety with my cousins on WhatsApp. “You will get it in the most unlikely place!” They consoled me. Two more days went by, with every waking minute a reminder of the missing chain. It was then that my ever-positive cousin suggested, “Keep a 4-anna coin in front of God’s photo. Pray to naakaane amma. It always works.” This was greeted with, “Where will she find a 4-anna coin? Why only that? Can she Google Pay?” by the others in the group. All the chatter was silenced with a stern “This is not a matter of logic. You should just have faith.” So the desperate me hunted for a 4-anna coin and kept it promptly in front of Ganesha.