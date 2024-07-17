A rallying cry India will find hard to ignore

This is a speedy and sharp uptake for a plan that began in New Delhi, where delegates heard Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva say in September: “If we want to make a difference, we have to put the reduction of inequalities at the centre of the international agenda.” With relentless attention to “issues that we need to stop avoiding and start addressing”, Lula later said: “It is no longer humanly possible for the world to be so wealthy, with so much money flowing across the Atlantic, and for so many people to be hungry.”