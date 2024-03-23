A sip saved by god

The onset of summer always triggers fond memories of our family enjoying the season together. In Bengaluru, the abundance of tender coconuts, fruits, juices, and ice apples, is a common sight during summer. We used to indulge in these treats regularly, more for the enjoyment than any concern for healthy or hydration, the talk about which wasn’t so prevalent back then.
When my daughters were in kindergarten, they always looked forward to my father-in-law picking them up from school because he would go out of his way to get them tender coconuts. Meanwhile, my mother-in-law won her granddaughters’ hearts by stocking the refrigerator with cool drinks and
ice creams. Fresh fruits and home-
made juices, though healthier, were mainly for adults!
Even the slightest increase in temperature was reason enough for us to enjoy our favourite cooling treats passionately. However, as my daughters grew older, their preference for cold-drinks changed. The grandpa’s special services and grandma’s pampering took a backseat. Influenced by friends, they started preferring fizzy drinks like colas over healthier options.
Personally, I welcomes the shift to bottled drinks as it gave me relief from buying fruits and preparing juices regularly. Our refrigerator was now stacked with fizzy drinks, although we would also get some non-fizzy soft drinks for my mother-in-law, as fizzy drinks didn’t suit her.If their preferred drinks were unavailable, my daughters would sneakily take their grandmother’s bottled juices, unnoticed by her, until their preferred juices was replenished!
One evening, following my routine, I went to the pooja room to light the lamp and was surprised to see a bottle of my mother-in-law’s soft drink hidden behind the door. Wondering how it came there, I set about investigating.
With all seriousness my mother in law rushed to the scene and explained that she had hidden it from her grand daughters, who very frequently had a quick gulp of her drink, making it unavailable for her when she needed it! “But why the pooja room?” I asked. With a naughty smile on her face, she replied, “That is the only place they don’t step into in this house!”
We all had a hearty laugh listening to her creative way of protecting her favourite drinks from her granddaughters.
Over time, as trends shifted towards a healthier lifestyle, the preferences of my daughters have changed again. Tender coconuts and homemade fruit juices have become their new favourite drinks.
The grand parents are not here to witness this reversal of choices. But my husband and I happily embrace the new trend. Joining the tide, we too relish tender coconuts and fruit juices, even more than before.