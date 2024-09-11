A snack for all ages

The box of biscuits, among all the items I received from my son living abroad, tickled my palate and imagination! This simple snack, which we all grew up with regardless of our social or economic backgrounds, holds many memories and anecdotes. I call biscuits a “post-cradle to pre-grave snack.”
When my first-born was just a few months old, an elderly neighbour offered him a biscuit. At this, the new mother in me doubted, “Aunty, he has not teethed yet.” The elderly lady replied, “Does he need teeth for it?” putting me at ease. Perhaps this quality of the culinary product puts it on the larder list of most families.
A fond memory associated with biscuits is when they were part of my light diet during childhood illnesses. A bottle of ‘mixture’ from my father’s chemist shop, light diet, rest, and my doctor-uncle’s visit (which was more a social call than a consultation) were enough to put me back on my feet and in school!
Despite being unpopular on health charts due to its ingredients and not being an authentically Indian snack, biscuits remain a staple in Indian kitchens for the young and old, sick and healthy alike. A couple with morning coffee is perfect for a morning walk, nor too heavy to come in the way of awaiting breakfast. It’s a quick fix for a cranky baby and a snack to pair with a stray cup of tea.
Though not my favourite, biscuits are a part of my handbag essentials along with the papers, reports, pens and reading glasses, during visits to clinics and banks to hold me through the waiting. A neat and mess-free munch indeed, making it a handy culinary delight.
If the topic appears too prosaic, the following incident narrated by my son’s colleagues will perk it up! It happened during their visit to the picturesque Miyajima Island in Japan, where deer mingling freely with visitors is an attraction. But a particular herd of deers was coming rather too close for their comfort, demanding the biscuits they were eating. The visitors grumbles “How greedy these deer are!”
The next day, their local colleague commented, “Those biscuits you were relishing yesterday right in front of the deer were actually meant for the deer.” Language barrier was the culprit! Now, one can imagine who was greedier!