A step forward or a chance lost?

Internationally, jurisdictions such as California, the UK, and the Netherlands have recognised the misclassification of gig workers and have taken steps to reclassify them as employees. Court judgements in these jurisdictions have emphasised the control that platforms exert over workers, thereby asserting that gig workers should be entitled to the same protections as traditional employees. Despite the absence of similar judicial clarity in India, the bill could have taken inspiration from these international precedents to advocate for legislative changes that redefine the legal status of gig workers.