<p class="bodytext">Humankind is in a kind of hypnotic trance - hypnotised by beliefs, situations and the attractions of the outside world. To de-hypnotise and be out of this limited mind and the routine thought process, is the way to set the mind free. Thinking and being rational is necessary for day to day living. However, there are dimensions of the mind that operate beyond our ordinary logical thinking. If we can extricate ourselves from our routine thinking, from the conditioning thoughts that are in our mind, and be open to receiving what is beyond the three-dimensional world, perhaps we can tap infinite potential that is waiting to be explored.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The whole science of meditation is a way to go beyond the surface of the mind, explore the deeper recesses and come up with greater abilities and understanding. Prayer is also a way to transcend the mind. It is a beautiful psychological exercise where deep down you want to come out of the circumstances that are limiting your progress. You discover that the mind with its present conditioned capacity cannot do it, and you try to appeal to the higher mind to bring about a breakthrough so that you can reach what normally cannot be reached. </p>.<p class="bodytext">You can call that higher potential of the mind, God or anything that you want. What you are trying to do is to get out of the mind’s limitations, grow and move towards the limitless. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Imagination is one capacity, exclusive to the human being.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I think when the Bible says God breathed the breath of life into Adam, it is talking about the capacity to visualise. It is this imagination that has made the human mind improve, evolve and reach this state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Albert Einstein says that imagination is more important than even knowledge. Because the secret is, if you can visualise an idea that you want to achieve, as if it has happened, then sooner or later, it becomes a reality.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The secret of visualisation is to believe and visualise, what one wants. When this is done, the subconscious mind carries it to the super-conscious mind. The super-conscious mind responds by giving ideas to the brain to do what it should to achieve that goal. So, it is an ascension of one’s plans to a higher sphere and a descent of a blessing or energy to the ordinary mind to achieve what it normally could not. One must first set the mind free from its conditioning and affirm that one’s knowledge and understanding of any situation or oneself, is not perfect. When the mind is open, and when there is the great desire to achieve something then the channels for achieving it are opened.</p>