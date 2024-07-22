AI-led job loss is real, govt must intervene

Thirdly, get the next generation AI-ready. While National Education Policy 2020 suggests greater use of technologies such as AI, it must be aligned with the findings from the study mentioned above. Considering the risk of job loss across industries, the government must embark on a life-long learning platform. Initiatives such as “FutureSkills PRIME” cover emerging technologies, including AI, which must be strengthened. YUVAi (Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI), an initiative for familiarising school students from classes 8–12

with AI technologies, should

be expanded.