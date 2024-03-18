AI scam complaints are just the tip of the iceberg

There were just two ad-related complaints that mentioned AI to the FTC in the year to February 2023, but that number rose to 14 in the year to February 2024, coinciding with the explosion of generative AI tools that businesses are using to conjure humanlike text and photorealistic images and deepfakes.

These numbers might not suggest an epidemic problem at first glance, but given that most regular social media users are encouraged to complain to platforms like Facebook or YouTube first, and not America’s top online advertising regulator, they still reflect a broader increase in what people are likely seeing, and what may be the tip of an iceberg. (All complaints listed here were made directly to the FTC.)