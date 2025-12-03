Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Air pollution protests and Centre’s fragility

Air pollution protests and Centre’s fragility

The crackdown signals insecurity, showing intolerance for dissent even from sympathetic constituencies
Vishal R Choradiya
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 23:14 IST
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsProtestsOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us