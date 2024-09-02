An opportunity to thaw and heal

The much-forgotten Maharaja Hari Singh was no autocrat, as some among the ‘Valley’ politicians made him out to be; if anything, his initial reluctance to join the Indian dominion was considering his Muslim-majority populace. That a fellow Kashmiri in Delhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, was on the opposite side of political ambitions, ensured that the much-misunderstood Maharaja was literally ousted, diminished, and died a broken man. Similarly, the tallest Kashmiri politician in the initial years, Sheikh Abdullah, faces similar divergence of perceptions. Recent right-wing domination in ‘Delhi’ has vilified Sheikh Abdullah and his legatees in the National Conference as corrupt dynasts, even going as far as questioning their patriotism. While unquestionably Sheikh Abdullah remained flighty and manipulative throughout his career with his political positions and alliances, he was no hero or ally of Pakistan. Sheikh Abdullah’s trenchant commentary on Pakistan, “I had thought all along that the world had got rid of Hitlers and Goebbels, but from what has happened and what is happening in my poor country, I am convinced that they have only transmigrated their souls into Pakistan...”, suggests otherwise. However, ‘palace intrigue’ and wanton ambition amongst the Kashmiri political class ensured unhealthy invocation of reckless religiosity and even referencing of Pakistan into the admixture to conjure complexities. No national or regional party can claim to be holier-than-thou in the murky politics of J&K, as each has made tactical alliances with each other when convenient and then indulged in slander (including calling some ‘anti-India’) when the purpose was served.