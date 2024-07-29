An unlikely friend

In this time-driven world, we often believe that no one really cares about us. But I found an exception in the world of birds; a sparrow proved me wrong. Every day around the peak times of morning, a sparrow keeps visiting me, marking her presence by staying on the iron bars of a window in my house. After sometime, as if to mark its presence, she would fly away, only to return the very next day at the same time.
I was vigilant, as I was afraid any attempt to photograph the bird would drive the bird away. It seemed as if the bird wanted to remain unnoticed like a friend who shunned the world but continued to visit a true friend—that’s me.
After a series of visits, the bird vanished for a few days, leaving me feeling sad.
One day, while I was walking through the courtyard, I spotted the bird perching on a tree in the courtyard. I stared at the bird, but she appeared apathetic, and I feared our friendship was over. However, much to my delight, the bird continued her visit after some days. She was back sitting on the window bars and staring at me as if I were responsible for its care.
I made efforts to befriend the bird. I brought a piece of biscuit, some fruits, and a bowl of water to feed her.
My little friend seemed surprised on seeing my welcome treat and walked towards the piece of biscuit and ate it, as if I were her loyal companion. Cementing the friendship further, she waved her wings and then even allowed me to photograph her. After finishing the pieces of the fruits, the bird looked at me as if beckoning me to get more. I rushed to the kitchen to find something edible for her and served the next round of her tiny meals.
I realised that sometimes all it takes is a little kindness to form a deep connection with all living beings. This experience taught me that even small creatures can become our closest friends in a world where genuine connections are rare. All we need is the willingness to embrace these unexpected blessings.