An unlikely friend

After a series of visits, the bird vanished for a few days, leaving me feeling sad.

One day, while I was walking through the courtyard, I spotted the bird perching on a tree in the courtyard. I stared at the bird, but she appeared apathetic, and I feared our friendship was over. However, much to my delight, the bird continued her visit after some days. She was back sitting on the window bars and staring at me as if I were responsible for its care.

I made efforts to befriend the bird. I brought a piece of biscuit, some fruits, and a bowl of water to feed her.

My little friend seemed surprised on seeing my welcome treat and walked towards the piece of biscuit and ate it, as if I were her loyal companion. Cementing the friendship further, she waved her wings and then even allowed me to photograph her. After finishing the pieces of the fruits, the bird looked at me as if beckoning me to get more. I rushed to the kitchen to find something edible for her and served the next round of her tiny meals.

I realised that sometimes all it takes is a little kindness to form a deep connection with all living beings. This experience taught me that even small creatures can become our closest friends in a world where genuine connections are rare. All we need is the willingness to embrace these unexpected blessings.