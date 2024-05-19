And I will never grow so old again…

The second is that I have relatively little use for Van Halen…except once when getting super-pumped up listening to the inimitable synths of Van Halen’s Jump while psyching myself up to plunge into the Pacific Ocean to begin the treacherous swim leg of an Ironman race in Ecuador. I will never forget that thrilling moment. Still, if you look at the YouTube comments under the video for Jump, you don’t find a majority of adrenaline-soaked, life-affirming ideas, but instead mostly just a lot of old men reminiscing about high school in the 1980s. Sneaking nostalgia in through the back door.