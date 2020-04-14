Another Narendra Modi speech high on politics and low on specifics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fourth address to the nation in the current situation (first on March 19 calling for ‘Janata Curfew’, followed by the March 24 speech announcing a nationwide lockdown, and thereafter on April 2 calling for the of lighting lamps) was a well-structured speech demarcated into various sections and aimed at monopolising all kudos for stewarding the nation through the coronavirus pandemic. In that sense, it is as political a speech that one can hear in the times of a pandemic.

Like all previous speeches, this too was aimed at securing his position beyond the present challenge. As a ploy, he chose to be liberal with generalities while being miserly on specifics. There was nothing specific for any section feeling the brunt of the once-in-a-century catastrophe – from rich industrialists to daily wage earners or even the homeless. No financial stimulus was announced, no promise of where the next meal would come from, just recognition that there are general problems. The speech was merely a series of exhortations: Pay wages to your staff, take care of the poor and elderly, adhere to lockdown guidelines, adopt Ayush recommendations and so on.

Modi's speech was not aimed at conveying to the people either the blueprint to chart the country out of this crisis or any emerging plan in the 'reopened' corridors of power (ministers and officers up to joint secretary level began attending offices from Monday, April 13) regarding how the long tunnel of uncertainty will be traversed on the highway to recovery.

Keeping his constituency engaged

The prime minister's address began as a reach out to his constituency, the core voters and neo-converts. He thanked them for sacrificing and bearing pain to "save the country". He expressed gratitude towards them for having borne problems – of shortage of food, of being stranded while on their way home, and continuing to stay away from family or friends. In a way, this sent a message to people that to continue finding favours with the prime minister it is best not to ask questions.

One may ask people how they gain by being on the right side of the premier? This is where Modi succeeded. In his first address, similar to John F Kennedy’s inaugural address in January 1961, Modi did not use the exact words but conveyed the same sense: "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country." The message to people is that the prime minister respects sacrifice. This is enough recognition for people who want to do "their bit".

By expressions of gratitude, or even regret, which he used dramatically on April 2, Modi ensured a sense of participation among people in all that the government is doing and has done so far – be it adhering to lockdown guidelines, distancing themselves from others in society, or joining activities that Modi designed: Clapping hands, ringing and banging plates and lighting lamps. Once people become stakeholders in a 'project', they ignore shortfalls and instead look only at the positives.

Showcasing India as a world leader

Modi showcased positives in his speech. He reminded a figure few remember at this point: That when he ordered complete nationwide lockdown, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country was barely over 500. This has grown exponentially to more than 10,000. But the rise in the number of cases is not presented as alarming. Rather, this is juxtaposed with the incidence rate of the virus in other countries, especially those that are considered more affluent than India.

He said India was successful in keeping the incidence rate down because it reacted early. Although the crisis continues to hold the nation in a vice-like grip, the prime minister did not hesitate to showcase the lower incidence rate as his success – because we acted early, was his argument. Already, joint secretary in the health ministry, Lav Agarwal said on April 11 that had the government not taken the steps it did, by April 15 the total number of COVID-19 positive cases would have been 8.2 lakhs. No explanation was provided about how the figure was arrived at. The speech did not respond to questions that have been flagged by many – should India have acted earlier and why is the country continuing to have a very low testing rate when compared to several countries?

Setting more tasks

In his speech, after thanking people, sharing 'good' news and showcasing data, it was time for the prime minister to make a case for why his approach of harsh lockdown was the 'only path' that could be followed. He did soften the blow somewhat by talking of relaxation of norms if people 'behaved' and if they succeeded in 'graduating' to the next level. The idea is very clear, to keep people focussed on adhering to rules and regulations and ensure they remain unconcerned about politically bothersome matters like lack of planning, mishandling and absence of impetus. Like always, the Modi messaging template included a set of tasks. This time it was a seven-point memo. From taking care of elderly to feeding the poor, people are asked to act responsibly. They were also directed to download the Arogya Setu app although independent technology experts have pointed to its intrusive nature and surveillance capacities.

The decision to extend nationwide lockdown was taken with a certain amount of circumspection and hesitancy – a fact proven by the consultation state chief ministers. But once they fell into his 'trap' by suggesting what he wanted to say, he felt no need to acknowledge their role. As a result, although acknowledging that CMs too suggested extension beyond the initial 21 days, he listed out all that has been done so far as only his achievements. This demonstrates that the politician in him is beginning to look beyond this episode and planning for the next electoral joust.

(Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay is a Delhi-based journalist and author. His latest book is RSS: Icons Of The Indian Right. He has also written Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times (2013))

