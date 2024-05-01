Are bonds gonna party like it's 1999?

What about inflation?

We did have a serious bout of inflation in 2021 and 2022, but it has come way down since then. True, the past few inflation reports have been disappointing, but for the most part that probably reflects statistical noise. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has a measure of underlying inflation that tries to filter out the noise; I like this measure in part because it's an algorithm untouched by human hands and therefore leaves no room for motivated reasoning. And what this measure says is that underlying inflation is still a bit above the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target, but not by much.