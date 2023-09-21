Article 370 and Kashmir’s future

In the same vein, government jobs and promises of more development through a greater outlay of central funds are not instruments that have addressed the alienation, the genesis of which is, at the core, political. The political history of the Valley is a continuous reminder of that. In his second term, Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah had asked the locals to stop eating rice when the Centre withdrew the massive subsidy on rice, and the people complied and he still won the 1977 Assembly elections, one of the first 'free and fair' elections in Kashmir Valley, held when Janata Party's Morarji Desai was Prime Minister.