As tempers rage outside, quiet flows the Cauvery

The origin of the dispute goes back to two agreements signed between Madras and Mysore, one in 1892 and another in 1924. The 1892 agreement was based on the principle that “the upper riparian state (i.e., Mysore) must obtain the consent of the lower riparian state (Madras) for any construction activity, viz., reservoirs on the Cauvery”. Thus, Mysore was at a disadvantage, and things came to a head during the time of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar when Mysore proposed building the Kannambadi dam (near Mysore—now KRS dam) planned by M Visveswaraya to store 41.5 tmcft of water. According to the agreement, it sought the consent of the British government, which accorded permission only for storage of 11 tmcft. On appeal by Mysore state, the British government referred the matter for arbitration, but the arbitrator upheld the earlier decision of 11 tmcft. However, Mysore did not give up and continued negotiations, finally resulting in the agreement of 1924, which provided for certain claims that the agreement would be open for negotiations after a period of 50 years.