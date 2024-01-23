At sea on Maldives

Snubbing New Delhi, Muizzu chose to visit China before India earlier this month. During his five-day state visit, 20 agreements were signed, with the two sides agreeing to upgrade ties to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.” Beijing declared its support for Malé in “upholding its national sovereignty, independence, and national dignity”, saying it “firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives’’. There is undeniable irony in this, given China’s own dubious record of meddling in the internal affairs of other nations, be it the Maldives or Nepal.