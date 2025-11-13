Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Ayni exit and India’s lost leverage

Ayni exit and India’s lost leverage

Retreat from the airbase in Tajikistan dilutes India’s influence in a region dominated by Russia and China.
Ayushi Saini
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:04 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaOpinionIn PerspectiveTajikistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us