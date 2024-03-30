Baby beautiful

Many Indians in the middle of the last century prided themselves on having large families, with a minimum of five children being par for the course. Over the nine years following their wedding, my parents had five children, all boys. Although many families led a hand-to-mouth existence, they disregarded the need to limit their size. The idea of nuclear families had yet to become popular, and the children enjoyed the company of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Extra hands also made chores more manageable.