Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Balancing growth with green: A roadmap tailored to India’s needs

Balancing growth with green: A roadmap tailored to India’s needs

To combat climate change, India has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Follow Us :

Aniruddha Ghosh
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 21:23 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ClimateEconomyOpinionEnvrionment

Follow us on :

Follow Us