Bengaluru's governance gamble: Why GBGB falls short

That the GBA goes against the 74th CAA is evident from the fact that the 74th CAA required the draft plan of the MPC to be sent to the state government for approval. But if GBA is headed by the chief minister, he himself will be in charge of preparing the plans, in addition to all his other duties of managing the entire state.

Further, in a totally deviant manner, the GBGB is reportedly shifting the MPC to the larger Bangalore Metropolitan Region (BMR) level, comprising three districts, instead of being a body of the third tier. There is already the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), headed by the chief minister for the BMR, which prepares the structure plan, coordinates, and supervises the development of the BMR. So, is this a way of making the constitutionally mandated MPC dysfunctional by making it a parallel body to the BMRDA, but which never meets, like it was kept dysfunctional by letting the BDA continue to plan for Bengaluru instead of the MPC?

To be true to the 74th CAA, the GBA should be replaced with the MPC as the umbrella body and the mayor of Bengaluru as its head to retain it as a body of the third tier. The Structure Plan of the BMRDA for the BMR under the CM at state level would provide the broad framework for the MPC’s development plan.

At the grassroots level, the GBGB reportedly continues the system of having Area Sabhas, where all voters congregate to plan for their areas, but the Area Sabha Representative is not a member of the ward committee and has no voting rights. The GBGB also continues the system of nominating the 10 ward committee members instead of letting citizens elect them, and the ward committee itself is reportedly a mere advisory body. This undermines the notion of empowering citizens through greater participation rights.