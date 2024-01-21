Big Tech’s data centres — a threat to national sovereignty?

Colonial history offers a few pointers on how a country’s overseas possessions such as trading posts, territories and bases were handled in the past. In the 19th century, frequent wars between European nations resulted in the losers ceding their colonial territories to the victors. During World War II, even though the US was neutral during the first half of the war, in what is known as the Destroyers for Bases Agreement, Britain ceded all of its bases in South America and the Caribbean to the US in exchange for 50 US warships.