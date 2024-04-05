Bird flu should make us worried — but not panicked

By Lisa Jarvis

The bird flu keeps catching the world off guard by finding new ways to spread — this time finding an unexpected host in cows.

As of April 4, the virus had been confirmed in more than a dozen herds across six states, with Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas all reporting infected cows. An infected dairy farm worker in Texas is just the second person in the US to have ever contracted bird flu.

By now, the public could be getting worried. Bird flu in our dairy supply? A human infection? The situation needs careful monitoring and coordination between agencies to ensure the spread is contained. It is also a reminder that viruses excel at catching us by surprise — and we must remain vigilant when they start to do new and surprising things.

Examples of wild and domestic animals being infected with avian flu are widespread — ferrets, dogs, cats, foxes, sea lions, otters and recently even a polar bear have had confirmed infections.

But the cases in cattle worry scientists for a few reasons. The first is that cows are getting infected with bird flu at all. Despite isolated reports of other types of influenza in cattle, cows were not believed to be highly susceptible to the virus until 2011, when scientists discovered a new form of the virus, influenza D, in cows and pigs in France and the US.