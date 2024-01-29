BJP and the agenda of economic justice

The BJP needs to pass the social justice test, as sections of the historically disadvantaged have moved to the BJP with deep expectations for their economic welfare and elevated political participation. For example, in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the combined population of the Dalits and Adivasis is close to 40%. However, their shares in political power (like cabinet ministries, top executive positions, and other important portfolios) are negligible. Similarly, the EBCs are another neglected social group when it comes to the distribution of important political and economic assets. These groups mostly survive as labourers, small retailers, or artisans. However, even the inspirational educated classes amongst these communities lack financial assistance, good networking in the market and business enterprises, and the historic privileges necessary to start a sustainable and profitable business in the neo-liberal economy.